Raksha Bandhan 2019: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda’s ‘everlasting bond’ with pics

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:55 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan woke up nice and early to kick off the Raksha Bandhan festivities. He shared a special tweet dedicated to the ‘everlasting bond’ between his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

Amitabh shared two adorable, black and white throwback pictures of his kids from their childhood. One photo shows him carrying Abhishek in his arms while Shweta plays on a scooter. The other family picture shows his wife and veteran actor Jaya carrying Shweta in her arms while he carries Abhishek. “RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere,” he wrote in his tweet.

T 3258 - RakshaBandhan .. the love of the sister .. the protection of the brother .. the strong bond everlasting and sincere ..💞🙏

रक्षाबंधन ! बहन का स्नेह ; भाई की सुरक्षा ; ये बंधन पवित्र , निरंतर , निश्चल pic.twitter.com/7vpZqrrdX1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

Abhishek and Shweta appeared together on Koffee With Karan last year where they talked about their parents. Karan asked them who is their parents’ favourite child and while Shweta said Abhishek was their mother’s favourite, Abhishek claimed Shweta was their father’s darling. Shweta said Jaya’s eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, much like her reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan in their film Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. Abhishek said their father wouldn’t care about anyone else and their opinions once Shweta is in the room.

Amitabh often shares throwback pictures from Abhishek and Shweta’s childhood. Shweta is the elder of the two and married businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. She has a daughter, Navya and a son, Agastya . She recently published a book titled, Paradise Towers, and has collaborated with Monisha Jaisingh for a fashion line.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will soon be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe with Amit Sadh. He will be replacing R Madhavan on the show.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 10:55 IST