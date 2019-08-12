Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta’s wedding pics go viral, Navya Naveli’s resemblance with her mom is unmistakable. See pics

bollywood

On Sunday, pictures from the wedding of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta in 1997 flooded the internet after designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared them online. It was their 33rd work anniversary. They also mentioned how this was the first-ever wedding they worked on and how grateful they were to the Bachchans for trusting them with every aspect of it. A young Shweta, who looks a picture of innocence and a blushing bride, will certainly remind you of her daughter Navya Naveli.

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda at their wedding. ( Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla )

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at the wedding of their daughter. ( Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla )

Shweta Bachchan Nanda as a bride. ( Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla )

Taking to social media, they wrote: “1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride’s fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother’s saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Naavya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @naavyananda #33YearsOfAJSK.”

Thanking Jaya Bachchan for sharing pictures from the sangeet ceremony and further wrote: “1997: ​A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil’s Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it’s glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. “It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts’ content and bring to life an absolute fantasy” - Abu and Sandeep”

Shweta Bachchan as a bride.

The duo went on to say how Jaya was like a sister to them and they were ‘mamas’ to Shweta. “Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta’s mamas. We’ve known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts”Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!”

The team of designers also describe in great detail every aspect of the wedding, from what the bride wore to what her mother picked to wear. Shweta, who lives in Delhi, married industrialist Nikhil Nanda, grandson of actor Raj Kapoor, in 1997. She has two children -- Navya Naveli Nanda, which is quite a hit online, and son Agastya. Despite being a Bachchan, Shweta has steered clear of limelight for long years. The star kid and now a socialite started appearing publicly on the Mumbai social scene only in the last couple of years. She is also a published author and runs a fashion line with designer, Monisha Jaising.

