Neha Kakkar writes post on ‘ending life’ after rumours of affair with Indian Idol contestant surface

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:32 IST

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has got her fans worried after she shared an alarming post about depression and ‘thinking of ending her life’ on Instagram. The singer shared a long message on Instagram stories, talking about insensitive rumours being spread about her.

It was recently rumoured that Neha is having an affair with Indian Idol contestant, Vibhor Parashar. Neha has been participating in music concerts with Vibhor, which led to wild speculations about their relationship.

Neha, clearly affected by the rumours, asked gossipmongers to ‘stop being so heartless’. “While i’m writing this i’m not in a good condition. Neither physically, nor mentally. But i had to speak up! You know.. They don’t realise that i’m a daughter/ sister of somebody. I’ve worked so hard all my life and made sure that i make my family proud and do good with everyone who’re not even my family/friends,” she wrote.

“Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll affect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Dont do so much that they get depression. If you are a father or brother of somebody will you do that to your daughter/ sister?,” she added.

She also mentioned how ugly rumour could push someone to take their own lives. “Stop making anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life. Plz! Stop!!,” she wrote.

However, Neha later clarified that she is alright. “People who care for me, Don’t worry I’ll be fine! Bura time hai It’ll pass! I have to be alright, have a Concert Tonite. But if you really care and wanna do something about it then try Changing the world. Tell them to stop all that! Say No to the news that makes people’s life miserable,” she wrote.

Neha is currently on a tour of UK. She shared pictures from her concert on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. “Thank You #London #NehaKakkarLive #NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarUKTour,” she captioned her post.

Earlier, even Vibhor had responded to rumours of a relationship. A Bollywoodlife report quoted him as saying, “You should take it as a rumour. People have sh** mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend.”

“I’m Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don’t even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things),” he added.

Neha had a bad break up with Himash Kohli last year. Earlier this year, Neha had said in an interview, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 20:30 IST