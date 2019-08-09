Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar on dating Neha Kakkar: ‘I don’t even feel like responding to these rumours’

tv

Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar has refuted rumours of dating singer Neha Kakkar and said Neha has helped him build a career as she sees talent in him. Vibhor was one of the finalists on singing reality show Indian Idol 10 where Neha was on the judges’ panel. The two have been touring cities together of late, sparking rumours of dating.

A Bollywoodlife report quoted him as saying, “You should take it as a rumour. People have sh** mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend.”

“I’m Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don’t even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things),” he added.

Vibhor also appreciated Neha and further said, “People don’t understand that this negativity might hamper someone’s mentality. She has worked quite hard and today she is above all the Khans. So this is totally wrong,” concluded Parashar, pledging everyone to stop spreading negativity.”

Neha was dating Himansh Kohli and had a rather public break up last year. Earlier this year, Neha had said in an interview, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”

