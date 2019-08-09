Dhaakad teaser: Kangana Ranaut plays with fire, bullets in deadly new video

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:18 IST

The first teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad is out and it promises to be a high-octane action drama. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film is set to hit theatres around Diwali in 2020.

The 45-second-long teaser shows a dark scene, full of fire and chaos. Soon, Kangana emerges on the screen, hauling her machine gun and firing at what appears to be a calm water surface. Once she is done, she puts her gun down and stares at the camera.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor poses with his mean bike in Switzerland, wife Mira Rajput says he aces even ‘hat-hair’ look. See pics

Talking about the film, Kangana said in a press statement, “The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film.”

Director Razneesh Razy Ghai has co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra and the screenplay has been written by Ritesh Shah. Dhaakad has been produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films, co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Kangana, in an earlier statement, had said that Dhaakad will prove to be a turning point for Indian cinema: “Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.”

Watch the teaser here:

Talking about the film, director Razy Ghai had earlier said, “There is a big void when it comes to female-oriented action films. I haven’t heard of a lead heroine in an out-and-out action entertainer in a contemporary space. That’s why we wanted to explore this genre.”

Dhaakad will be shot in Thailand, Budapest and Prague. Portions of the film are also likely to be shot in North India.

Kangana was recently seen in Prakash Kovelaamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya and has completed shoot for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga where she essays the role of a kabbadi player. She also has a biopic lined up for later - former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa. The film will be titled Thalaivi and will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Arvind Swamy may play the role of MGR in the movie.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 10:10 IST