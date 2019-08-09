Shahid Kapoor poses with his mean bike in Switzerland, wife Mira Rajput says he aces even ‘hat-hair’ look. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:59 IST

Actors Shahid Kapoor and his half brother, Ishaan Kapoor, are clearly enjoying one of the best moments of their lives. The actors have shared fresh pictures from their road trip in Switzerland.

Shahid shared a new picture of himself, leaning on his bike and with a picturesque countryside behind him. Bright blue skies and lush green forests have a soothing effect. Sharing it, he simply wrote “#traveldiaries”. Wife Mira Rajput was quick to respond to it. Not only did she leave fire and heart-eyes emojis, tagging her sister Noor Wadhwani, she mentioned how her husband had aced even the hat-hair look. She wrote: “I know right. He’s even aced hat-hair.”

Actor Ishaan shared many more pictures. In one of these, he is posing with two friends with a scenic village named Andermatt panning out behind them. Sharing it, he wrote: “Fairy dusted village.”

View this post on Instagram Immortal A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

Also read: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s luxurious home Mannat with these brand new pics

He shared another picture with a stunning view of a lake and he stood at one side of the frame . He captioned it “immortal”. He also posted an Instagram story where he is doing pushups on a hill top.

In another picture, the boys pose with their bikes. The actors along with Kunal Kemmu and their other friends have been on a road trip in Europe for the past few days and have been sharing amazing pictures. Shahid is on a break after the huge success of his latest film, Kabir Singh, a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The Hindi film, much like its Telugu counterpart created huge controversy, after it was accused of promoting violence against women.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 08:55 IST