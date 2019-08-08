Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s luxurious home Mannat with these brand new pics

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan recently opened their home’s doors to Vogue magazine for a special feature. Gauri took fans on a tour with stunning pictures their palace-like home, Mannat. Now, the magazine has released more pictures from the photoshoot.

The new pictures give an even better look at Gauri and Shah Rukh’s home, which has also been one of Mumbai’s hottest tourist spots for a couple of decades. One picture shows how the family keeps all of Shah Rukh’s many film awards decorated on a bookshelf. All his Filmfare award, Star Screen Awards and more are kept neatly arranged on a shelf. The house is adorned with expensive pieces of art and a peculiarly long red telephone. One picture showed an old photo of Shah Rukh and his mother in a wooden frame.

Gauri and Shah Rukh’s bedroom has a generously high ceiling and is decorated in golden and grey tones. A sofa next to the bed has a backrest that appears to be at least five feet tall. Their hallway also had a life-size poster of K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam. A final picture shows Gauri sitting on a plum-coloured sofa next to a brick wall. Check out pics:

Talking about her home, Gauri told Vogue that her home has no rules. “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes.” She added, “Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.”

“I don’t like minimalist spaces,” Gauri said about Mannat’s decor. “I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.” Shah Rukh and Gauri bought the home in 2001.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 19:13 IST