Dhaakad poster: Kangana Ranaut is scarred and intense as she picks up guns to fight her fight. See pic

Even as she gears up for the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgemental Hai Kya, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has announced her next, Dhaakad, which is touted to be an action flick and the latest poster from the film proves it will be a thrilling affair.

The new Dhaakad poster is a front shot of Kangana as she holds guns and stares intensely at the camera; her face is scarred and bloodied. Speaking about the film, director Razy Ghai said in a press statement, “There is a big void when it comes to female-oriented action films. I haven’t heard of a lead heroine in an out-and-out action entertainer in a contemporary space. That’s why we wanted to explore this genre.”

The first poster of Dhaakad showed Kangana’s silhouette holding guns and reminded us instantly of Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft from the 2001 film, Tomb Raider. The makers may bring a Hollywood action director to film the action sequences.

Talking about working with Kangana, Razy added “She is an intelligent actor who understood that there is an opportunity to attempt something completely different. We are constantly having brainstorming sessions with her, and her ideas have further elevated the film. I’m not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu [a mix of guns and martial arts] sequence.”

Talking about her role in Dhaakad, Kangana earlier said in a statement, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.”

The film will be shot in Thailand, Budapest and Prague and is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2020. One schedule of the film will also be shot in North India and the details will be worked out after Kangana completes her work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga where she essays the role of a Kabbadi player. Produced by Sohail Maklai productions and Asylum films; the film is set to go on floors by early 2020.

