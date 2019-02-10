Neha Kakkar opens up about breakup with Himansh Kohli: He didn’t deserve me, always complained

Bollywood singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has opened up about her breakup with actor Himansh Kohli. In a new interview, Neha has said that she is happy to have moved on from the ‘bad relationship’ and is thankful that she is able to spend more time with family now.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Neha said, “Right now, all I can say is that being single is the best feeling of my life. You know what, when I was in a relationship, I was not being able to give time to my family and my friends. At that time, I dedicated all my time and energy to that person who does not deserve it. And guess what; in spite of giving him so much time; he always complained of not being together.”

Neha and Himansh, who had announced their relationship on national television, broke up at the end of last year. She wrote in an emotional Instagram post that the negative comments she’d received immediately after the breakup had sent her into depression. “Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you’re successful!” she’d written. There were also reports of her having broken down on the sets of Indian Idol, after a contestant sang an emotional song.

Also read: Neha Kakkar breaks down on sets over split with boyfriend Himansh Kohli, shares emotional note on social media

She continued in the Dainik Bhaskar interview, “Thankfully, I have moved on from this bad relationship. I am really in a happy space now. I have realised that my family is more deserving than anybody else in my life. I am happy with whatever happened because that made me realise the importance of my family members. With this bad experience, I am not open to love again. As I said, I am happy to be single!”

Following her breakup, the singer performed the hit number Aankh Maare from the film Simmba. She has also sung the Coca Cola remix in the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon film, Luka Chupi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 19:30 IST