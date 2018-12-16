Neha Kakkar breaks down on sets over split with boyfriend Himansh Kohli, shares emotional note on social media

Singer Neha Kakkar is not just known for her songs but is also a popular face on television now. She is one of the judges on singing reality show Indian Idol 10 and is known for her chirpy nature.

She recently shared an emotional post on her Instagram stories about her breakup with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. She wrote, “I know I’m a celeb..I’m not supposed to write all this.. but I’m human being too.. and aaj kuch zyaada hi toot gayi, isliye couldn’t control my feelings. Pata hai hum celebrities ke do chehre hote hain...Ek personal, ek professional. Personal life jitni bhi kharaab chal rahi ho, professional life mein you’ll always see us SMILING. (we celebrities have two sides to us - - one personal and one professional. No matter how bad our personal life is, you will always see us smiling.”

She further wrote, “I know everybody’s gonna talk about it now.. people are gonna judge me.. pata nahin log kya bolenge.. some people are gonna say things which i haven’t even done but koi nahin.. mujhe aadat hogayi hai sab sunne ki. sab sehne ki. (I am used to listening and bearing all this)”

Neha reportedly broke down on the sets of the show when a participant sang an emotional love song. Himansh had visited the sets of the show earlier and had confessed his feelings for Neha on stage. She had also said that she would consider marrying him if she makes up her mind to settle down.

A source told DBpost.com, “Currently, Neha is going through a rough phase in her personal life and yesterday (December 13) while she was shooting for the show, she broke down when one of the contestants sang an emotional love song. She couldn’t control her tears. In fact, since she arrived on the set; she wasn’t feeling well. Usually, she is very chirpy and bubbly on the set; but things were not the same yesterday.”

On the work front, Neha’s latest song Aankh Marey from Simmba is being praised by music lovers. She had also sung the hit reprised number Dilbar featuring Nora Fatehi for the film Satyameva Jayate.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 11:19 IST