Singer Neha Kakkar says she is in depression, ‘begs’ people to let her live happily

Pop singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has revealed that she is in depression. She shared the message in her Instagram stories on Friday. The singer said the ‘all the negative people in the world’ have successfully given her the ‘worst days’ of her life.

Neha, who recently broke up with her boyfriend Himansh Kohli, says she is going through a hard time and has asked people to let her live happily. Here is her full post:

Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations you’re successful!

Lemme make it clear. It’s not bcz of One Person or two, it’s coz of the World who’s not letting me Live my personal life. I’m thankful to everyone who love my work or me but people who talk Rubbish about Me without even knowing how I am or what I’m going through giving me a hard time.. l beg plz Let me live happily, r beg Piz don’t be Judgmental, l beg Plz Let Me Live!

Neha recently broke down on the sets of Indian Idol when a participant sang an emotional love song. She then shared a post on Instagram about the episode. “I know I’m a celeb..I’m not supposed to write all this.. but I’m human being too.. and aaj kuch zyaada hi toot gayi, isliye couldn’t control my feelings. Pata hai hum celebrities ke do chehre hote hain...Ek personal, ek professional. Personal life jitni bhi kharaab chal rahi ho, professional life mein you’ll always see us SMILING. (we celebrities have two sides to us - - one personal and one professional. No matter how bad our personal life is, you will always see us smiling.”

She further wrote, “I know everybody’s gonna talk about it now.. people are gonna judge me.. pata nahin log kya bolenge.. some people are gonna say things which i haven’t even done but koi nahin.. mujhe aadat hogayi hai sab sunne ki. sab sehne ki. (I am used to listening and bearing all this)”

Neha’s latest song Aankh Marey from Simmba is a hit. She had also sung Dilbar, featuring Nora Fatehi, for the film Satyameva Jayate.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 21:16 IST