Pak woman yells at Priyanka Chopra for her Jai Hind tweet and calls her ‘hypocrite’, the actor’s response is grace itself. Watch video

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:12 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra proved she is the perfect picture of grace as a Pakistani girl yelled at her and claimed she was a hypocrite for her tweet where she hailed the Indian Army, back in March. In her response, Priyanka said, “War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic.”

Priyanka was speaking at the Beautycon Los Angeles Saturday afternoon when the Pakistani woman attacked her.

The Pakistani woman questioned Priyanka on her role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador and her controversial tweet where she wrote, “Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces.”

“You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like ,me, have supported you in your business,” the woman is heard saying and her voice then weans off even as Priyanka says from the stage, “I hear you!”

Responding to the woman, a calm and composed Priyanka said, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India,” Priyanka began her response, which was captured on video by Twitter user, @itsnotkadi. “War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me.”

She continued, “But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”

Speaking at the event, the Baywatch star also talked about sisterhood and said, “The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow. We’re 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power. I realized many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I’ll be able be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well.”

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 09:11 IST