Mira Rajput’s son Zain pinches sister Misha as she helps him play with a flower, see pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput routinely puts up pictures of her family on Instagram, which boasts of an impressive social media following. Her latest post has both her kids, Misha and Zain.

Sharing three pictures, Mira gave an instance of the bond between siblings. She wrote: “1. Z: “Oh cool can I play with that flower” 2. M: “Ya let me help you hold it” 3. M: “MOM HE JUST PINCHED ME.” It is a conversation between her kids, with the elder sister helping Zain play with a flower. However, it seems, even at his tender age, Zain is full of mischief as he pinches Misha.

In the first picture, we see Misha holding on to a purple flower as Zain looks on. In the second picture, Misha can be seen helping her younger brother hold the flower as Zain stares at the camera. The third picture shows Zain moving away as Misha reacts to his ‘pinch’.

Also read: Bharat celeb review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film is labelled ‘paisa Vasool blockbuster’, see pics

Shahid, who has begun promotions for his upcoming film Kabir Singh, was in Phuket, Thailand for a brief family holiday recently. While he shared few pictures, Mira put up many more, including those of her children by the beach. Sharing one picture, which has the back of his kids to the camera, she wrote: “Creator of life and light, we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world, for sunshine and flowers, storm-cloud and starry night,for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset.”

Kabir Singh, the official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, stars Shahid as a brilliant but flawed medical student. He takes to alcohol and drugs after breakup with his girlfriend. The film also stars Kiara Advani and has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed Arjun Reddy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 11:47 IST