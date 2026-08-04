39-yr-old psychiatrist ‘jumps to death’ from 5th floor flat in Gzb

Ghaziabad: A 39-year-old woman died allegedly after jumping from fifth floor of her flat at a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension on Sunday evening, police said on Monday, adding that no suicide note was recovered. After the security guards and locals heard a loud noise of someone falling, they rushed to the incident site and found a woman lying on the ground. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman — a psychiatrist — was staying alone in her flat, and her father also resides in Ghaziabad.

Officials said that the incident took place around 7pm.

After the security guards and locals heard a loud noise of someone falling, they rushed to the incident site and found a woman lying on the ground, they added.

“They rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead. Police identified her as a psychiatrist practicing in Ghaziabad. She faced a divorce case about one-and-a-half years ago,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmad told HT.

“There were some legal cases also going on between the woman and her husband. So, it is suspected that she died by suicide after going into a state of depression,” the officer added.

Officials said that the woman allegedly jumped from the balcony of her flat, adding that her body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

“Her family has so far not given any police complaint into the matter so far. They have also refused to take any action in the matter,” the ACP said.

In case, her family members come up with any complaint, the police will take suitable action, the officer added.