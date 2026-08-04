Noida Entrepreneurs Association seeks more time to make industrial plots operational

NOIDA: The Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA) on Monday requested the Noida Authority to extend the deadline for making industrial plots operational by two to three years, citing delays caused by environmental restrictions and procedural requirements. The association said obtaining an occupancy certificate (OC), which is mandatory for an industrial unit to be considered operational by the authority, takes considerable time. (HT Archive)

The association said obtaining an occupancy certificate (OC), which is mandatory for an industrial unit to be considered operational by the authority, takes considerable time.

The NEA in a letter said the current provision of five years to construct and operationalise industrial units after plot allotment is insufficient under existing conditions.

“Construction remains suspended between October and February due to restrictions imposed in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. It also forces workers to return to their native places and it takes another two to three months for work to resume after restrictions are lifted, effectively delaying construction by nearly six months,” said NEA president Vipin Malhan told HT on Monday.

The association also cited disruptions due to Covid-19, when lockdown led to the exodus of migrant workers and left construction sites short of manpower.

The NEA sought additional two years for industrial plots measuring up to 20,000 sqm and three years for plots larger than 20,000 sqm. It said the extension would allow entrepreneurs to complete construction, make their units operational and obtain the OC.

Satish Pal, additional CEO, Noida Authority, said,“The competent authority will look into the matter and take necessary action. We have taken NEA letter into cognizance.”

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry granted a 4-month extension for housing projects affected by the West Asia conflict. The relief applies to projects whose original, revised or previously extended completion date falls on or after February 28, 2026.