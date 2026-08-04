Noida: Man on run after his wife dies ‘during a fight’ over money

Noida: A 33-year-old woman died in Noida’s Sector 168 allegedly during a quarrel with her 40-year-old husband following a dispute over money in Noida’s Sector 168, police said on Monday, adding that efforts were on to nab her suspect husband. The couple had moved to Noida around 10 days ago to work at a construction site, and were residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 168, the officials said. (Representational image)

The victim woman was identified to be originally from Pakur town of Jharkhand. The couple had moved to Noida around 10 days ago to work at a construction site, and were residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 168, the officials said.

According to police, on Friday night, the couple had a heated argument after the woman demanded some money from her husband, also originally from Jharkhand. The verbal spat led to a physical altercation.

“After locals informed the police on the emergency helpline, a visiting team found the woman lying in a pool of blood while the husband was missing from their home. She had suffered severe head injuries. It is suspected that the woman’s foot slipped and her head hit a wall, as the room where they were residing is too small,” Amit Khari, station house officer, Expressway police station told HT.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, the SHO added.

Police later gathered details of her parental family and informed them about the incident.

Based on her family’s complaint, a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) (BNS) was registered at the Expressway police station on Monday, and teams have been formed to nab the suspect, said officials.

Preliminary investigation found that it was the woman’s second marriage following her previous husband’s death, they added.

Woman stabs husband over suspected extramarital affair

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old woman was arrested in Greater Noida’s Badalpur on Monday for allegedly stabbing her 35-year-old husband on Sunday as she suspected him to be having an extramarital affair, said officials.

The couple, who were married since 2013, had a quarrel on Sunday. “The woman, who was suspecting that her husband was in a relationship with someone else, stabbed him in the chest and hands after the victim pushed her during the dispute,” said Vijay Kumar, SHO, Badalpur.

Following the incident, the victim’s family rushed him to hospital and later alerted police.

The victim, meanwhile, is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a Ghaziabad hospital, said officials.

Based on a police complaint by the victim’s father, a resident of Sadopur village, Badalpur, a case of attempt to murder (Section 109) of the BNS was registered against the woman at Badalpur police station, and she was arrested, they added.