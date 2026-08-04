‘Halt Dhanori construction approvals till infrastructure improves’

No new construction permissions should be granted in Dhanori and adjoining areas until the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) provides basic infrastructure such as roads, water supply and drainage, Standing Committee member Suhas Vijay Tingre demanded during a recent meeting. Dhanori and Porwal Road have witnessed rapid residential growth over the past decade, with residents repeatedly complaining of narrow roads, traffic congestion, poor drainage and inadequate water supply. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tingre said approving more residential and commercial projects without upgrading infrastructure would worsen conditions in Dhanori, Porwal Road and surrounding areas.

Questioning the civic administration, Tingre said, “Dhanori became part of the PMC nearly 30 years ago. Yet residents are still deprived of proper roads, adequate drinking water and drainage facilities. If these basic services cannot be provided after three decades, how will the civic body develop the newly merged villages?”

He said residents of Dhanori Road, Porwal Road, Munjaba Vasti, Kalwad and Khese Park continue to face severe traffic congestion, while several housing societies depend on water tankers due to inadequate supply.

Tingre also flagged delays in completing Development Plan (DP) roads, saying no major DP road had been fully developed in the area despite rapid urban growth. He specifically raised the incomplete stretch between 509 Chowk and Jakat Naka and demanded accountability for the delay.

“The PMC earns crores of rupees in revenue from this rapidly developing area. However, citizens are still waiting for basic infrastructure. Until roads, water supply and drainage are upgraded, permissions for new construction projects should be withheld,” Tingre said.

Dhanori and Porwal Road have witnessed rapid residential growth over the past decade, with residents repeatedly complaining of narrow roads, traffic congestion, poor drainage and inadequate water supply.

Resident Pravin Wahadne said, “The roads in Dhanori have become a daily nightmare. A journey of just two or three kilometres often takes 30 to 45 minutes during peak hours. New housing projects continue to come up, but the infrastructure has not kept pace with the population.”

Another resident, Rohit Kharat, said traffic congestion affected schoolchildren, with buses and parents often stuck during peak hours. “During the monsoon, damaged roads and waterlogging make the commute even more stressful. We need proper roads before more residential projects are allowed,” he said.

Tingre urged the administration to prepare a time-bound plan to complete pending works and warned of a large-scale public agitation if the issues remained unresolved.

PMC city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar said land acquisition was the main challenge delaying infrastructure development in Dhanori. “The compensation given by PMC for land acquisition is in exchange for TDR, FSI or cash. However, everyone here is demanding cash in exchange for land, which becomes a major challenge,” he said.