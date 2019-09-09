Priyanka Chopra says she was yelled at by directors in early days of career: ‘Was thrown into and out of movies’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:42 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra may be the biggest Indian name in Hollywood right now but her journey to the massive successful wasn’t all a cakewalk. In a new interview with Vogue India for their September issue, Priyanka talked about how much unpleasantness and yelling she had to deal with in the beginning of her career.

“I didn’t know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies,” she said. Priyanka said that what helped her get through the tough days were the wise words of her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra. “‘The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn’...I taught myself confidence. I learnt it’s what you do after failure that makes you a success,” she added.

Priyanka made her acting debut after she won the Miss World crown in 2000. She made her debut with Andaaz opposite Akshay Kumar and with Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe crown in the same year.

Priyanka Chopra: A Dark Horse, the actor’s biography published in 2018 by Bharathi S Pradhan, revealed the trouble she had to face with her first few projects after a nose job went wrong. Director Anil Sharma mentioned how he was left shocked when her face after surgery was revealed to him. “When I looked at her, I burst out angrily and asked her, ‘Where was the need to do all this?’ Mother and daughter got very emotional at this meeting and they explained that she’d had surgery done, it would take six to seven months for the nose to heal. Since she’d been dropped from three or four other films, they were going back to Bareilly and they returned my cheque to me. Yes, that was a very dignified thing to do. They were very decent, cultured people,” he said. However, the two did end up working together on Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Also read: Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: No one does family time better than him and here are 10 pics to prove it

Priyanka was seen at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday with the director of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, Shonali Bose. There, she took questions from the media about their film and her life with husband Nick Jonas. Shonali mentioned how Nick got emotional when he saw Priyanka’s performance in a scene.

On the last day of shoot before their wedding, Shonali shared that they had invited Nick to the set for celebration. “But he came a little early and we were out in the dark and she was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying to see her be emotional. It was just the sweetest thing,” Bose said. To this, Priyanka added: “She goes, you made your husband cry, this is a great scene. It was really cute.”

Priyanka is also co-producing The Sky Is Pink, which is a love story of a couple - Aditi and Niren Chaudhary - who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated to release worldwide on October 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 08:55 IST