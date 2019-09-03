Priyanka Chopra gets cute compliment from Jonas Brothers’ cancer patient fan: ‘Oh my gosh you’re so beautiful’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:49 IST

The Jonas Brothers made one lucky fan’s day this weekend. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas visited their fan Lily Jordan, a cancer patient who was receiving chemotherapy at a hospital. Lily was surprised to meet the popstars and also, Bollywood star and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka accompanied the brothers to the hospital and a video of their interaction made its way online. The video shows the trio talking to Lily when Nick introduces his wife to her. Priyanka extends her hand to her when Lily says, “Oh my gosh hi! Hi nice to meet you. Oh my gosh you’re so beautiful.” Priyanka smiles at her compliment and slips back to stand against a wall and let her have more time with the brothers.

They ask her if she wants a song dedicated towards her at their next concert when she says that their song SOS is her favourite. The group gathers together for a picture when someone notices a Stark banner from Game of Thrones behind her bed. Joe looks behind to check it out. His wife and actor Sophie Turner played Queen in the North, Sansa Stark on the show.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry is undeniable at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. See pics

Lily shared pictures from their interaction on Instagram. “Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable. Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life,” she wrote. The pictures include one with the band, her friends and the hospital staff as well. One shows the brothers signing T-shirts for her and a final one shows Priyanka posing with her for a picture.

Lily had posted three days ago mentioning how she was supposed to attend a Jonas Brothers concert in Hershey but had to get chemo instead. “@jonasbrothers I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I am across the street getting chemo. If y’all wanted to pop in, I’d give you my room #,” she wrote in her post. Several fans reposted her message, which soon reached the Jonas Brothers.

Jonas Brothers are currently on the Happiness Begins tour of the US. Priyanka and Kevin’s wife Danielle are also with the brother. While Sophie joined them for the first few concerts, she now seems to be away for work.

Priyanka’s film The Sky is Pink is up for release. It is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 11:49 IST