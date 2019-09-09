The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra shares stunning first poster for her comeback Hindi film, trailer out on Tuesday

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared the first poster for her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. It releases in theatres on October 11.

“In this family, crazy doesn’t skip a generation! We bring to you #TheSkyIsPink trailer tomorrow at 10 AM!,” she wrote in her tweet. The poster shows her perched on Farhan Akhtar’s back while Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf run ahead of them. Farhan plays Priyanka’s husband in the film while Zaira plays her daughter.

The actor, before flying off for TIFF, shared a romantic still from the film on her Instagram page on Sunday. In the picture, Farhan Akhtar can be seen holding Priyanka in his arms against the background of Old Delhi. “Made with love and so much more!” she captioned the snap.

Farhan also shared another still from the film in which he could be seen giving a piggyback ride to his co-star. “TheSkyIsPink was made with not just hard work but with a lot of love and it is overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation at #TIFF! The trailer will be out soon guys! Stay tuned,” he wrote alongside the picture.

The actor who is excited about the release of her forthcoming film kept her fans on toes by updating about her journey at the Toronto International Film Festival and shared behind-the-scene pictures with Shonali Bose.

Clad in a brown long dress the actor can be seen striking a perfect picture pose with her director. The actor will be joined by her co-actors Farhan, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf at the film festival.

The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.

Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

