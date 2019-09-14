Priyanka Chopra is a stunner on TIFF 2019 red carpet as she leads The Sky Is Pink team, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 09:14 IST

Walking the red carpet ahead of the world premiere of The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a stunner in black and white frill gown. She walked the red carpet with Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Rohit Saraf and the film’s director, Shonali Bose.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor took to social media to share a series of Instagram stories, where she can be seen signing autographs. Speaking to Reuters, the actor contrasted her life while filming with the experiences of the characters in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar attend The Sky Is Pink premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. ( AFP )

Farhan Akhtar, director Shonali Bose and Priyanka Chopra attend The Sky Is Pink premiere. ( Arthur Mola/Invision/AP )

Niren Chaudhary, from left, Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Chaudhary, and Farhan Akhtar attend The Sky Is Pink premiere. ( Arthur Mola/Invision/AP )

“It was a really hard juxtaposition of real life for me,” Chopra said, “Especially because I was getting married and at the same time this film deals with loss, loss of a child, which is such an unnatural way of being.”

She added that, although the experience “was very trying,” the support of husband, Nick Jonas, whom she married in December, helped.

“People get surprised when they see ‘The Sky is Pink’ and they’re like, ‘this is not a Bollywood movie.’ Bollywood is not a genre!” Chopra told AFP ahead of the premiere Friday. “It really is my quest to educate people in that.”

The Hindi-language film tells the true story of the Chaudhury family, narrated by their deceased teenaged daughter, Aisha, played by Zaira Wasim. It chronicles the practical, emotional and relationship struggles faced by Aisha’s parents Aditi and Niren, portrayed by Priyanka and Farhan Akthar, as she fights, and ultimately succumbs to, a rare genetic terminal illness that took her older sister’s life decades earlier.

The real-life Aisha Chaudhury died on Jan. 24, 2015, at 18, the day after her book, My Little Epiphanies, was published. The Sky is Pink ends with photographs and video clips of the real Chaudhury family living the moments depicted in the film, including a TEDx talk Aisha gave in India in 2014.

“You ... have to be very strong as partners to go through what they went through,” Farhan said on the red carpet. He added he tried to “approach this part with a lot of ... respect, and make sure that the dignity and grace that they’ve shown in real life comes through in the performance in the film.”

The Sky is Pink was directed by Shonali Bose, who herself lost her 16-year-old son suddenly in an accident at the family’s Los Angeles home in 2010. The film will debut in theatres on Oct. 11.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 09:13 IST