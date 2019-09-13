Priyanka Chopra says The Sky is Pink getting ‘wonderful early reviews’, to attend its TIFF premiere with team today

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra is excited about the screening of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival that is scheduled for Friday. She says the early reactions to her movie are impressive.

Sharing her excitement for the same, Priyanka posted a montage of various snippets from interviews that she had given on the sidelines of TIFF earlier last week. Speaking in one of the interviews, she said, “One, that its my first Hindi film I have also produced. So being a co-producer on a film...for a story that I really want to tell makes me really happy.”

“I was looking forward to a movie as immersive as this. You need time to prepare for a movie like this,” she said in another. Posting the montage, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “The initial reviews for #TheSkyIsPink have been wonderful and I’m so ready to head back to @tiff_net for the world premiere with the rest of the team on Sept 13. Busy and exciting days ahead. Stay tuned...”

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is based on the real life story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It will trace the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter. Zaira plays Aisha, Rohit plays her brother Ishaan while Priyanka and Farhan play their parents.

Talking about the film, Shonali recently said that Ayesha’s parents watched her previous film, Margarita with A Straw, when it released in theatres. “And at the end of the film, they saw that it was dedicated to (Shonali’s) son, Ishaan,” she said. Shonali said it took Ayesha’s parents six months to track her down - she was living in Los Angeles at the time - and when they met, Ayesha’s mother burst out by saying “I’ve lost my child and I want only one filmmaker in the world to tell her story” and that it was Ayesha’s dying wish to see Margarita with a Straw.

The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11. The film marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

