This The Sky Is Pink scene got Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar a warning from police. Here are their reactions

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:47 IST

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s plan to rob a bank may have already been foiled by the Maharashtra Police. In a scene from the recently launched trailer of The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka’s character tells Farhan’s that they would rob a bank as soon as their ailing daughter gets better. However, the police was quick to rain on their parade.

Maharashtra Police’s official Twitter handle decided to have some fun with the scene and wrote, “Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar.”

Priyanka replied, “Oops caught red handed… time to activate Plan B @FarOutAkhtar! #TheSkyIsPink.” Farhan wrote, “Hahaha never planning heists on camera again @priyankachopra #TheSkyIsPinkTrailer.”

The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Zaira Wasim. The trailer chronicles the obstacles in the family’s life and how the tension around their daughter’s condition causes a rift between Farhan and Priyanka’s characters, who are going through a trying time.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu confirms she is in a relationship, says ‘I will get married only when I want to have babies’

Ahead of the trailer release, the film’s first poster was released on Monday. It showed Priyanka perched on Farhan’s back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them.

The Sky Is Pink is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of her parents spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.

The upcoming movie, which will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, will hit the big screens on October 11. The Sky Is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 12:47 IST