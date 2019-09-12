Rohit Saraf shares The Sky Is Pink co-star Priyanka Chopra’s advice for him: ‘She told me to be myself, be confident’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:24 IST

Actor Rohit Saraf, who has previously worked with actors such as Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt, will soon be seen in The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra. The actor talked to Mumbai Mirror about the film and the advice Priyanka had for him.

Rohit says he was vacationing in Himachal Pradesh when he got a call to audition for the film. He did a photoshoot with Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim when he was informed that he has been chosen for the film.

The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter. Zaira plays Aisha, Rohit plays her brother Ishaan while Priyanka and Farhan play their parents.

Rohit mentioned in the interview how he could connect well to the story as he, too, had lost his father when he was 11. “This film gave me the closure of a death, which I never thought I would need as I had believed that I’d made peace with it. It was only during the film, that I realised there was so much more that I had to deal with and it happened while I was on the set,” he said. Rohit added that Shonali Bose (film’s director) has lost her son whose name was also Ishaan. “I felt special when she told me that I was the third son she never had,” he added.

Also read: Milind Soman on the age gap between him and wife Ankita: It is same as the difference ‘between my age and my mother’s age’

Even Priyanka helped him work on his confidence during a particularly emotionally draining scene. “She told me to be myself, be confident, and that I had got the part because I was talented. That boosted my morale and changed my perspective towards the scene,” he said.

The cast will come together again on Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival where their film will be screened. Rohit’s 2017 film What Will People Say was also screened at TIFF. He has also previously worked in films such as Dear Zindagi and Hichki.

The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 17:24 IST