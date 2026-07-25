‘There are no horns, only birds’: Indian man in Canada contrasts peaceful commute with Gurgaon traffic

An Indian man who moved to Canada has shared how his daily commute abroad feels vastly different from the exhausting journeys he experienced while working in Gurgaon. In a video posted on Instagram, he compared the traffic, pollution and stress of his former routine with the quiet and peaceful drive he now enjoys after work. An Indian man says his calm commute in Canada leaves him refreshed, unlike his stressful journeys in Gurgaon. (Instagram/aman.khattar17)

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The man, identified as Aman Khattar, said his commute in Gurgaon would often leave him with no time or energy to do anything after reaching home.

‘I didn’t even have time for myself’ Recalling his experience in India, Khattar said, “So, in India, I used to work in Gurgaon, and when my office would end there, the commute from the office to home used to be so frustrating—so much traffic, and on top of that, I used to take an office cab, so it wasn't a shared ride, like it would stop three or four times along the way.”

He added that the combination of traffic, pollution and exhaustion would take a toll on his mental well-being.

“First of all, there was pollution, and on top of that, frustration—the whole day, like, a person gets tired, and then traffic frustration. It used to stress my mind out so much; I didn't even have time for myself, I'd just go home and sleep,” he said.

Peaceful drives after moving abroad Khattar then showed the calm surroundings he encounters while returning home from work in Canada. Describing the experience, he said, “And now, like, at this time, I have shifted abroad. So, at this time, I am going back home from work, and I go like this—there's no one to trouble you, and I just have my vehicle, and I am going home peacefully, enjoying myself.”

He said the peaceful commute leaves him feeling refreshed despite working throughout the day.

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“Your whole mind gets so fresh, that when you go home, you feel like doing something else too, and whatever you've worked the whole day, however tired you are, seeing such a view your whole mood gets fixed,” he added.

Khattar also highlighted the absence of traffic noise and honking, saying, “There's just the sound of birds, and there's no sound of anything else, no sound of vehicles, no sound of horns—literally, I can't express it.”

Watch the clip here: