‘There are no horns, only birds’: Indian man in Canada contrasts peaceful commute with Gurgaon traffic
An Indian man compared Canada’s quiet roads with Gurgaon’s traffic.
An Indian man who moved to Canada has shared how his daily commute abroad feels vastly different from the exhausting journeys he experienced while working in Gurgaon. In a video posted on Instagram, he compared the traffic, pollution and stress of his former routine with the quiet and peaceful drive he now enjoys after work.
(Also read: 'At 5 pm, your manager leaves before you': Indian man explains why Canada's work culture stands out)
The man, identified as Aman Khattar, said his commute in Gurgaon would often leave him with no time or energy to do anything after reaching home.
‘I didn’t even have time for myself’
Recalling his experience in India, Khattar said, “So, in India, I used to work in Gurgaon, and when my office would end there, the commute from the office to home used to be so frustrating—so much traffic, and on top of that, I used to take an office cab, so it wasn't a shared ride, like it would stop three or four times along the way.”
He added that the combination of traffic, pollution and exhaustion would take a toll on his mental well-being.
“First of all, there was pollution, and on top of that, frustration—the whole day, like, a person gets tired, and then traffic frustration. It used to stress my mind out so much; I didn't even have time for myself, I'd just go home and sleep,” he said.
Peaceful drives after moving abroad
Khattar then showed the calm surroundings he encounters while returning home from work in Canada. Describing the experience, he said, “And now, like, at this time, I have shifted abroad. So, at this time, I am going back home from work, and I go like this—there's no one to trouble you, and I just have my vehicle, and I am going home peacefully, enjoying myself.”
He said the peaceful commute leaves him feeling refreshed despite working throughout the day.
(Also read: ‘Gurgaon is like ginger, growing everywhere’: Woman’s rant about city roads goes viral)
“Your whole mind gets so fresh, that when you go home, you feel like doing something else too, and whatever you've worked the whole day, however tired you are, seeing such a view your whole mood gets fixed,” he added.
Khattar also highlighted the absence of traffic noise and honking, saying, “There's just the sound of birds, and there's no sound of anything else, no sound of vehicles, no sound of horns—literally, I can't express it.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The video drew several appreciative reactions. One user wrote, “You made my day man what a refreshing video,” while another commented, “You are living my dream bro. Good luck to you.” A third person said, “I agree with you,” and another added, “This is very true.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More