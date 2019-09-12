Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut will work with Captain Marvel expert Jason Collins to sport 4 different looks as Jayalalithaa

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:20 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is busy preparing for her role in Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, will don four different looks for her role in the film and the makers have roped in a Hollywood prosthetics expert for getting it all right.

Producer of the film Vishnu Induri said in a press statement, “Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we need good amount of pre-production for that. We have roped in Hollywood make-up artists for Kangana’s makeover.”

He also tweeted, “#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana’s makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut.” Directed by AL Vijay, the film will trace Jayalalithaa’s journey from a young girl to becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Dream Girl celeb review: Ayushmann Khurrana wins over Bollywood as Pooja, is termed the ‘bravest actor’

#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana's makeover. #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut — Vishnu Induri (@vishinduri) September 12, 2019

Jason Collins has done prosthetics work in Captain Marvel, Blade Runner and Hunger Games.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Thalaivi production maybe in trouble as the makers are unable to gather funds for the movie that is expected to be made on a budget of Rs 55 crore. However, producer Induri rubbished those reports and said, “The pre-production is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier the shoot will start post Diwali. “

He also tweeted, “It is very disheartening to see baseless rumours being spread without verifying. The pre-production of #Thalaivi is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier the shoot will start post Diwali.”

It is very disheartening to see baseless rumours being spread without verifying.



The pre-production of #Thalaivi is in full swing and the team is in Mysore for the recce and as planned earlier the shoot will start post Diwali. — Vishnu Induri (@vishinduri) September 12, 2019

Thalaivi film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Earlier, it was supposed to be released in Hindi as Jaya but Kangana requested the makers to keep it as Thalaivi for all languages.

Actor Arvind Swami, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, may essay the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor MGR in the biopic. MGR played an important role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa. Apparently, it was after great contemplation the makers zeroed in on Arvind Swami.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 15:19 IST