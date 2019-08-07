Arvind Swami likely to play MGR in Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:42 IST

Actor Arvind Swami, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, is said to have been signed to play former Tamil Nadu chief minister and legendary actor MGR in upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi.

With the project due to go on the floors from October, the makers are busy finalising rest of the cast and it is believed Arvind Swami has been signed, but an official confirmation is still awaited.

Thalaivi, which will be directed by Vijay, stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and the biopic will be made in multiple languages.

MGR played an important role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa. Apparently, it was after great contemplation the makers zeroed in on Arvind Swami.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview to Times of India, director Vijay opened up about the project.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas looking for $20 mn lavish new home after Nick sells his bachelor pad

“This is a pan India film, and Kangana is apt for the role. She is one of the biggest stars in India today and I think it is right that a top star plays the role of an important politician. This way, the story will also reach audiences across India. We consider this a pan-Indian film, not a regional one,” Vijay said.

He revealed that the decision to cast Kangana was not made easily. “There was a lot of discussion before the decision was made to cast Kangana; we met several people as well. She is extremely excited about the project and wants to portray her with utmost honesty. She is learning Tamil for the film and will also be part of a one-month workshop to get into the character.”

The project was announced along with its title and first-look poster on February 25, on the 71st anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

To be shot and released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, the film is being bankrolled by Vishnu Induri. While GV Prakash has been roped in to compose music, Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:42 IST