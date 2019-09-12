Kangana Ranaut says Dhaakad ‘in same space as Resident Evil’, to train with action directors in Thailand

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut looked fierce in the first look of Dhaakad and many compared her look from the first teaser to that of Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft from the 2001 film, Tomb Raider. The actor has now said that the film is closer to Hollywood horror franchise, Resident Evil.

Kangana told Mid Day, “Dhaakad is in the same space as Resident Evil. The movie has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don’t like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious.”

Talking about the film, director Razneesh Razy Ghai told the tabloid, “Manikarnika was a period film that had Kangana training with swords. But since Dhaakad is a contemporary movie, the style of action is different. She will have to undergo a six-week programme — besides learning hand-to-hand combat and Krav Maga for two weeks each, she will dedicate a fortnight to learn how to use guns. A team of stunt directors from Thailand will train her.”

Dhaakad will be shot in Thailand, Budapest and Prague and is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2020. A portion of the film will also be shot in North India and the details will be worked out after Kangana completes her work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga where she essays the role of a Kabbadi player.

Last seen in Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana is currently learning Bharatnatyam to get into the skin of her character for Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, the film is a biopic on former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and late actor J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will reportedly shoot a grand retro song for Thalaivi, which will feature more than 100 dancers. The film will go on floors by October end.

