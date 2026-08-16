Panchang Today, August 16, 2026: Shukla Chaturthi under Hasta Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 16, 2026 , traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours organised effort, thoughtful communication and practical planning. With Ravivar, Shukla Chaturthi and Hasta Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from steady action, careful timing and well-planned decisions, with the later hours offering scope for constructive work.

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar (Sunday) brings a clear and purposeful quality to the day, often supporting responsibility and actions that can be handled openly. With Shukla Chaturthi in effect, the day is better suited to patiently resolving small complications, correcting mistakes and making steady progress rather than forcing quick results.

Hasta Nakshatra adds a practical, hands-on quality, making the day suitable for editing, organising and tasks that require precision. The Moon in Virgo reinforces this careful and analytical tone. Patience is important, as rushing or becoming overly critical may create unnecessary friction.

How to Use the Day Work and important decisions The day supports work that requires precision, review and practical follow-through. Shukla Chaturthi, Hasta and the Moon in Virgo are well suited to preparing proposals, reviewing paperwork, checking figures, improving drafts and reorganising processes.

Before making an important decision, take time to verify details, particularly where costs, commitments or responsibilities are involved. Keep meetings focused, define responsibilities clearly and distinguish genuinely urgent matters from unnecessary distractions. Practical, achievable decisions are likely to serve better than ambitious plans without clear structure.

Relationships and communication Today's energy favours sincere and useful communication rather than emotional display. Ravivar can make conversations more direct, while Virgo and Hasta may draw attention to mistakes or unfinished matters.

If you need to give feedback or address a misunderstanding, be specific without becoming overly critical. Avoid reopening old grievances and focus on what can be resolved now. In close relationships, small acts of reliability may have a greater impact than grand declarations. A thoughtful check-in, clarified plan or helping with a pending responsibility can strengthen harmony.

Reflection and spiritual routine Today is well suited to a simple reflective routine focused on organisation and mental clarity. Shukla Chaturthi encourages identifying obstacles, while Hasta and Virgo favour practical improvement.

Take some time to review the week ahead, organise unresolved tasks and identify one habit that could use correction. Ask what can be simplified, where better timing is needed and whether unnecessary criticism is getting in the way of progress. If you follow a spiritual routine, keep it simple and consistent. A few quiet moments of reading, silence or prayer may be more meaningful today than an elaborate practice.