'Where is JK Dobbins?' Broncos RB’s slow start vs 49ers leaves fans asking, 'Is he even playing?'
JK Dobbins had yet to record a touch early in the game, while Denver’s ground game produced just 11 yards on three carries.
The Denver Broncos have barely used lead running back JK Dobbins early against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving fans and fantasy managers frustrated.
Dobbins had yet to record a touch early in the game, while Denver's ground game produced just 11 yards on three carries.
Deep Dive
Social media reactions
Fans quickly took to X to question his lack of involvement.
One fan wrote, “After the 1st quarter, Broncos are up 3-0. JK Dobbins has not gotten a touch yet to start this game….”
Another posted, “Broncos only have 4 carries and Dobbins currently has 0.”
A third frustrated fantasy manager said, “So I’m just going to get zeros from Brock Bowers and JK Dobbins."
One more fan expressed, "JK Dobbins has been very underwhelming this year. No real big plays, almost a non factor. I hope that changes."
Another wrote, "JK Dobbins, what's happening?"
Also Read: Micah Parsons injury update: When will Packers star return? Latest on possible November comeback
Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Depth Charts
Denver Broncos
Offense
QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham
RB: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. / Troy Franklin / Pat Bryant
TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins
LT: Garett Bolles, Matt Peart
LG: Ben Powers, Kage Casey
C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Mike McGlinchey, Alex Palczewski
FB: Adam Prentice
Defense
DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson / Sai’vion Jones
NT: D.J. Jones
DE: Eyioma Uwazurike / Malcolm Roach
LB: Jonah Elliss
ILB: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad
LB: Nik Bonitto
CB: Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss
S: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones
NB: Ja’Quan McMillian
Key Broncos Inactives: Dondrea Tillman (OLB), Tyler Onyedim (DL), Dallen Bentley (TE), Kage Casey (OL), Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)
Special Teams: K Wil Lutz, P Jeremy Crawshaw
Also Read: Rashee Rice injury update: Chiefs WR seen grabbing right hamstring at Raiders game; details emerge
San Francisco 49ers
Offense
QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black
WR: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jacob Cowing / Brandin Cooks
TE: George Kittle, Luke Farrell
LT: Trent Williams
LG: Connor Colby
C: Jake Brendel
RG: Dominick Puni
RT: Colton McKivitz
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
Defense
DE: Keion White
DT: Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton
DE: (Nick Bosa out) Ogbo Okoronkwo / others
LB: Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner
CB: Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir
S: Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle / Malik Mustapha
NB: Upton Stout
Key 49ers Inactives: Nick Bosa (DE), James Thompson Jr. (DT), Ephesians Prysock (CB), Tatum Bethune (LB), Enrique Cruz Jr. (OL), Jordan James (RB), Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB)
Special Teams: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More