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'Where is JK Dobbins?' Broncos RB’s slow start vs 49ers leaves fans asking, 'Is he even playing?'

JK Dobbins had yet to record a touch early in the game, while Denver’s ground game produced just 11 yards on three carries.

Updated on: Oct 5, 2026, 03:38:09 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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The Denver Broncos have barely used lead running back JK Dobbins early against the San Francisco 49ers, leaving fans and fantasy managers frustrated.

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball. (Getty Images via AFP)
J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball. (Getty Images via AFP)

Dobbins had yet to record a touch early in the game, while Denver's ground game produced just 11 yards on three carries.

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Social media reactions

Fans quickly took to X to question his lack of involvement.

One fan wrote, “After the 1st quarter, Broncos are up 3-0. JK Dobbins has not gotten a touch yet to start this game….”

Another posted, “Broncos only have 4 carries and Dobbins currently has 0.”

A third frustrated fantasy manager said, “So I’m just going to get zeros from Brock Bowers and JK Dobbins."

One more fan expressed, "JK Dobbins has been very underwhelming this year. No real big plays, almost a non factor. I hope that changes."

Another wrote, "JK Dobbins, what's happening?"

Also Read: Micah Parsons injury update: When will Packers star return? Latest on possible November comeback

Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Depth Charts

Denver Broncos

Offense

QB: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham

RB: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. / Troy Franklin / Pat Bryant

TE: Evan Engram, Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins

LT: Garett Bolles, Matt Peart

LG: Ben Powers, Kage Casey

C: Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Mike McGlinchey, Alex Palczewski

FB: Adam Prentice

Defense

DE: Zach Allen, Jordan Jackson / Sai’vion Jones

NT: D.J. Jones

DE: Eyioma Uwazurike / Malcolm Roach

LB: Jonah Elliss

ILB: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

LB: Nik Bonitto

CB: Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss

S: Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones

NB: Ja’Quan McMillian

Key Broncos Inactives: Dondrea Tillman (OLB), Tyler Onyedim (DL), Dallen Bentley (TE), Kage Casey (OL), Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)

Special Teams: K Wil Lutz, P Jeremy Crawshaw

Also Read: Rashee Rice injury update: Chiefs WR seen grabbing right hamstring at Raiders game; details emerge

San Francisco 49ers

Offense

QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black

WR: Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., Jacob Cowing / Brandin Cooks

TE: George Kittle, Luke Farrell

LT: Trent Williams

LG: Connor Colby

C: Jake Brendel

RG: Dominick Puni

RT: Colton McKivitz

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

Defense

DE: Keion White

DT: Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton

DE: (Nick Bosa out) Ogbo Okoronkwo / others

LB: Dre Greenlaw, Fred Warner

CB: Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir

S: Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle / Malik Mustapha

NB: Upton Stout

Key 49ers Inactives: Nick Bosa (DE), James Thompson Jr. (DT), Ephesians Prysock (CB), Tatum Bethune (LB), Enrique Cruz Jr. (OL), Jordan James (RB), Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB)

Special Teams: K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman

  • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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Home/Sports/Us Sports/'Where Is JK Dobbins?' Broncos RB’s Slow Start Vs 49ers Leaves Fans Asking, 'Is He Even Playing?'
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