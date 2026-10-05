‘Is Brock Purdy injured?’: 49ers QB's struggle vs Denver Broncos leaves fantasy managers frustrated
49ers' Brock Purdy managed just 85 passing yards and no touchdowns in a 3-3 first half against the Broncos, leaving fantasy managers frustrated over his throws.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had recorded only 85 yards of passing to go into the halftime of Sunday evening's game against the Denver Broncos.
As both teams remained tied 3-3 in the low-scoring first half of the NFL game, fantasy managers were frustrated. Especially those who had high stakes on the 26-year-old quarterback putting up a show were left disappointed.
Purdy completed nine of his 15 passing attempts as the team failed to score a touchdown. The frustration of fantasy managers was evident in hundreds of X posts made through the first half of the game about many of Brock Purdy's misses. Many also wondered if Purdy could be injured.
Fantasy Managers Upset With Brock Purdy's Performance
Deep Dive
Hundreds of frustrated fans made their opinions on Brock Purdy's performance against the Denver Broncos evident on social media.
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“That's the third Brock Purdy throw of the half that's been well behind his receiver,” said one.
“Mike Evans was open the whole way on third down. Brock Purdy just didn't see him until it was too late,” added one.
“I expect an accurate throw from Brock Purdy when he's scrambling to his right,” said another.
“Is Brock Purdy really gonna make me sweat 200 weak ass passing yards?” wrote a fantasy manager.
“49ers QB Brock Purdy had Mike Evans on the scramble drill but misfired on third down. Purdy is a bit off targeting Evans today as Evans deals with rib injury,” ESPN's Nick Wagoner wrote on X, indicating a potential injury.
“I know the #49ers OL hasn’t given up a sack today. Brock Purdy’s mobility is the reason why,” wrote another.
“Seemed like Brock Purdy was protecting Mike Evans and his ribs with that throw. Up until that point, Evans had only been a decoy. 49ers were probably desperate to get more aggressive but didn't want to expose a hurt WR,” San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi wrote.
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Major Injury Setback For The Broncos
The Denver Broncos got a major setback in the game just before the first quarter ended. Patrick Surtain II, the Broncos' starting cornerback, left the game with a lower-leg injury. Patrick Surtain II has been ruled questionable to return for the rest of the Broncos game. Surtain II had been nursing an ankle injury and was questionable to return for rest of the game against the 49ers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More