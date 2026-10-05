What happened to Jewell Loyd vs Valkyries? Is Aces star injured? Latest update
The Las Vegas Aces suffered an injury setback during Game 1 of their semifinal matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.
The Las Vegas Aces suffered an injury setback during Game 1 of their semifinal matchup against the Golden State Valkyries.
What happened to Jewell Loyd?
Jewell Loyd went down with a left leg injury early in the third quarter, and after being evaluated, she was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The Las Vegas Aces fell 71-60 to the Golden State Valkyries on the road Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA playoff semifinals.
Valkyries stun Aces in opener
Coming off a strong Game 3 victory over the Indiana Fever, the Aces entered their semifinal series against the Valkyries as the favorites. However, Las Vegas struggled to match Golden State’s performance once the series got underway.
The Valkyries controlled the game across the board, holding the Aces to a season-low 60 points. Las Vegas also struggled from the field, finishing with a 34% shooting percentage.
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A’ja Wilson paced the Aces with 24 points, but her effort was not enough to prevent the Valkyries from taking the series opener. Gabby Williams led Golden State with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Loyd provides valuable depth
Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., before the series moves to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Friday and, if necessary, Game 4 on Sunday, Oct. 11.
However, if the Aces are to bounce back in Game 2, having Loyd available on the bench could be important, giving Las Vegas another experienced option to turn to when needed. The 32-year-old veteran guard appeared in 42 regular-season games for the Aces, making three starts while averaging around 26 minutes per game.
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While Loyd’s scoring production was relatively modest at 8 points per game, her value to the Aces goes beyond her scoring. She provides important depth to the roster and can contribute in several areas when called upon. During the regular season, she also averaged 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1 steal per game, while shooting 36.5% from the field and 33.6% from three-point range.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More