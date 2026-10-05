Allisha Gray injury update: What happened to Dream guard? Will she play Game 2 vs Liberty? Latest status

The 31-year-old spent several minutes in the locker room before making her way back to the Dream bench with 9:09 remaining in the second quarter. She returned to the floor at the 8:30 mark, with her left ring and pinky fingers taped together.

Gray was forced to leave the court and head to the locker room after appearing to hurt her left wrist and hand during Sunday’s playoff matchup at State Farm Arena. She went down with 3:59 left in the opening quarter and needed assistance getting back to her feet before exiting.

The Atlanta Dream suffered a major blow in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals matchup against the New York Liberty, with Allisha Gray forced to leave the contest and later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

But the guard was unable to finish the half after appearing to aggravate the injury again with less than four minutes left before halftime.

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Gray dove to the floor while chasing a loose ball in an effort to keep possession for Atlanta.

Allisha Gray injury update She appeared to hurt the same hand during the play, remaining on the court while holding her fingers in discomfort before heading back to the locker room for the second time.

The Dream guard was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Gray finished with seven points in 11 minutes and later returned to the Dream bench in the third quarter wearing a splint on her finger.

Will Gray play in Game 2 vs Liberty? The Dream secured a Game 1 victory over the Liberty in the semifinals, but they will now look to take a commanding lead in the series when the two teams meet again in Game 2 on Wednesday. Atlanta will hope to move one step closer to the Finals with another win.

Gray’s availability for the second game remains uncertain. However, if she is unable to play, her absence would be a significant setback for the Dream, given that she has been the team’s leading scorer.

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During the regular season, the Atlanta guard averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Gray has been even more productive in the playoffs, averaging 22 points on 47% shooting, along with two rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest.