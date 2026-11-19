The BSF jawan, who was taken into custody by Bangladesh’s BGB after he inadvertently crossed the border on Tuesday, was chasing a group of infiltrators who had entered Indian territory in Meghalaya, people aware of the matter said. The jawan, identified as constable JC Yogi, was released after a flag meeting between the two border-guarding forces later that day. (PTI File/ Representative)

The jawan, identified as constable JC Yogi, was released after a flag meeting between the two border-guarding forces later that day. According to an officer, there is no fencing in the area, so while chasing the infiltrators, he inadvertently entered Bangladesh.

“What has emerged is that at around noon, a group of Bangladeshi locals had entered the Indian village. It is an unfenced border with houses on both sides. The BSF jawan ordered the infiltrators to go back, but they paid no heed to his instructions. It was then that the jawan attempted to chase him. He had weapons(lethal and non-lethal), but he did not use them and thus chased them on foot," the officer, who asked not to be named, said.

"There is no fencing in the area, so while chasing them, he inadvertently entered the neighbouring country. That is when the infiltrators surrounded him and caught him. He was then caught and handed to the personnel of the Border Guard Bangladesh,” the officer further said.

The officer added that Yogi was taken to the BGB’s Bichnakandi camp in Sylhet but was unarmed. There are many videos that show Yogi being caught in Bangladesh by local villagers and later handed over to the BGB.

At the time of the incident, the BSF jawan had his INSAS rifle, a walkie-talkie, and the non-lethal pump-action gun, which was returned to the BSF after the flag meeting.

Senior BSF officials from the Delhi headquarters have reached Meghalaya’s Lyngkhat area along the Indo-Myanmar border and are reviewing security measures. On Wednesday, the senior officials reviewed the security at the unfenced border.

A separate team is speaking to the BSF jawan, as per the standard operating protocol, because he was in custody of another country for almost six and a half hours. Officials aware of the matter said constable Yogi has yet to join duty, is part of the debriefing, and will return once he is cleared by the joint team conducting questioning.

Senior officers said that during the company commander-level flag meeting on Wednesday evening, the BSF objected to infiltrators crossing the Bangladesh border and entering India.

“A security review of the area has been done, and the issue of their villagers crossing the border was also flagged in the meeting,” the officer added.

The chiefs of the BSF and the BGB are set to meet in Dhaka soon for the biannual meeting of the director generals of the two forces. The last meeting hosted by India was held between June 8 and 11. The meeting was supposed to be held in November 2026. The BGB has yet to confirm the dates for the meeting.