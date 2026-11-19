Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anand Kishore appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the agency’s Patna office for questioning in connection with Bihar’s tender-rigging and money-laundering probe. Kishore, a 1996-batch officer, was originally scheduled to be questioned in October. The ED summoned bureaucrats following high court observations.

On Wednesday, he was questioned for five hours. Kishore’s questioning followed an eight-hour interrogation of his colleague, 1997-batch IAS officer Santosh Kumar Mall.

In October, the Patna high court said that jailed contractor Rishu Shree appeared to be merely a small player in the case. It asked whether the agency had moved decisively against the big beneficiaries at the top as it heard Shree’s bail petition.

Shree allegedly cultivated influential contacts across state departments for confidential tender details, changed qualification criteria, and orchestrated awards to favoured syndicates.

The ED summoned bureaucrats including Kishore, Mall, Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, Sunil Yadav, and Yogesh Kumar Sagar and directed them to depose before October 30, following the court’s observations.

Investigators are scrutinising financial trails, questionable assets worth ₹265.73 crore, and overseas trips Shree allegedly funded, including to Austria linked to Sagar’s family and travel worth ₹19 lakh for Sharma’s household. The court is scheduled to hear the case again on November 27.