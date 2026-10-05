Rashee Rice injury update: Chiefs WR seen grabbing right hamstring at Raiders game; details emerge
Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice appeared to injure his right hamstring in the first quarter against the Raiders after pulling up on a catch.
Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, appeared to have injured his right hamstring in the first quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders game Sunday. The Chiefs said in an update that the WR is questionable to return.
The incident came with 7:58 minutes left in the first quarter of the NFL game. Rice pulled up at the end of a catch, holding his right hamstring. He went straight to the sideline, and the Chiefs have not provided an update on the veteran wide receiver.
Later, in a major update, Nate Taylor of ESPN reported that while Rashee Rice was on the sidelines, he was still wearing a helmet, suggesting that he might be okay.
Here's a video from the game where Rashee Rice could be seen grabbing his hamstring at the end of the catch halfway through the first quarter.
The non-contact injury came as a big blow to the 26-year-old wide receiver, as it could keep him out of the active squad for several weeks. It is unclear at the moment how serious Rashee Rice's injury is. In the absence of Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Noah Gray haven taken up receiving duties for the Chiefs.
Also read: 'Where is JK Dobbins?' Broncos RB’s slow start vs 49ers leaves fans asking, 'Is he even playing?'
Rashee Rice Injury: Earlier Concerns Weigh Heav On Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice starting the game against the Las Vegas Raiders is a risk that Andy Reid and his staff took before the game. Rice was listed as injured heading into the game. He, however, participated in the practice session last week, and the Chiefs made the call to start him on Sunday afternoon. He has been nursing an ongoing knee injury which has been affecting the 26-year-old for a while now.
Rice has played all four games for the Chiefs this season, clocking 190 yards in 13 receptions along with one touchdown.
Following the hamstring injury on Sunday afternoon, Rice is now expected to be out for several weeks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More