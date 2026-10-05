Rashee Rice injury update: Chiefs WR seen grabbing right hamstring at Raiders game; details emerge

Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, appeared to have injured his right hamstring in the first quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders game Sunday. The Chiefs said in an update that the WR is questionable to return. Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14. (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident came with 7:58 minutes left in the first quarter of the NFL game. Rice pulled up at the end of a catch, holding his right hamstring. He went straight to the sideline, and the Chiefs have not provided an update on the veteran wide receiver.

Later, in a major update, Nate Taylor of ESPN reported that while Rashee Rice was on the sidelines, he was still wearing a helmet, suggesting that he might be okay.

Here's a video from the game where Rashee Rice could be seen grabbing his hamstring at the end of the catch halfway through the first quarter.