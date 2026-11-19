boAt is among a handful of Indian companies that has given employees the option to take a day off on November 19 to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). As the highly-anticipated video game rolled out across the globe on Thursday, the momentous occasion was marked with playing parties, posts from world leaders and GTA-themed events. Some dedicated gamers even took leave from work to explore Leonida — the fictional US state where the game is set. People play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) at Bamboo Gaming Center & Bar in Bangkok on November 19, 2026, on the day of the highly anticipated video game�s release. Gamers around the world savoured their first blast of "Grand Theft Auto VI" on November 19, as critics gushed over one of the most-anticipated video game releases ever. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (AFP)

The frenzy, which has also swept India, is understandable — GTA 6 is a game that was 13 years in the making. Developed by Rockstar Games with an estimated budget exceeding $1 billion, it has already raced to the top of Metacritic's all-time gaming leaderboard with a score of 99.

(Also read: GTA 6 brings Florida to life with Miami-inspired Vice City, Everglades-like swamps)

The excitement surrounding GTA 6 can be attributed to a combination of nostalgia, the scale of the game, Rockstar Games' reputation and the enormous cultural impact of its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5).

Fans have waited more than a decade for its release — in which time the ‘Got xyz before GTA 6’ meme template became a standing joke on social media. Of course, the sheer excitement surrounding the game’s release can be gauged by how corporations are reacting to it.

Employees get leaves to play GTA 6 A number of organisations, including some in India, have declared a holiday on Thursday and/or Friday so employees can play GTA 6.

boAt, the consumer electronics brand co-founded by Aman Gupta, is among the Indian companies that has given its employees the option to take a day off on November 19.