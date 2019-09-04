Kangana Ranaut requests Jayalalithaa biopic makers to release the film as Thalaivi in all languages, here’s why

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:15 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is preparing for her role in Jayalalithaa biopic, wanted to make sure that the film is released in all languages with the same title - Thalaivi. Sources close to the actor have revealed that Kangana recently requested the makers to use the name Thalaivi across, out of respect to the ancient language.

Kangana arrives to attend her dance class in Mumbai on Tuesday. She is learning Bharatnatyam for Jayalalithaa’s biopic. ( ANI )

“Director AL Vijay and the team had refrained from using Thalaivi as the title since they felt that the word would alienate audience beyond the South belt. However, Kangana recently had a word with the makers and pointed out that Bollywood films have often had titles that may not be necessarily Hindi, but have stayed true to the film’s milieu. An example being Kai Po Che (2013), that derived its title from the Gujarati phrase and went wonderfully with the story,” the source said.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “An example being Kai Po Che (2013), that derived its title from the Gujarati phrase and went wonderfully with the story. The actor told the makers that the Hindi version should bear the same title as the Tamil and Telugu offerings, and suggested that a tagline could be added with ‘Jayalalithaa’ or ‘Jaya’ in it so that there is no room for confusion regarding the film’s subject. The makers are considering her recommendation.”

Also read: Boney Kapoor breaks down at Sridevi’s wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds Singapore with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi

The actor reportedly told the makers that the Hindi version should bear the same title as the Tamil and Telugu offerings, and suggested that a tagline could be added with Jayalalithaa or Jaya in it so that there is no room for confusion regarding the film’s subject. The makers are considering her recommendation.

Kangana has also been preparing for the role, and it was recently revealed that she will also shoot a grand retro song for the film, which will feature more than 100 dancers. The film will go on floors in end of October.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:14 IST