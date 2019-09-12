Celina Jaitly shares note of hope on son’s birthday: ‘Amid loss of my parents and son Shamsher, Arthur has been our silver lining’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:25 IST

Celina Jaitly has shared a long and emotional note, seeking blessings for her son Arthur who turned two. Celina gave birth to twins, Arthur and Shamsher, two years ago but lost Shamsher due to serious heart conditions and even Arthur had to struggle a lot. In her latest Instagram post, Celina has shared a picture from the neonatal ICU where Arthur is seen as a baby.

Sharing pictures, Celina wrote, “We seek your blessings as our youngest @arthurjhaag turns 2 years old today. Amidst the loss of both my parents and Arthur’s twin brother Shamsher our family has always looked upon little ‘Artu’ as the silver lining on our dark clouds. We thank everyone for their continued love and support through last two years and offer gratitude to the universe for all that was salvaged when so much was lost.”

Also read:M.O.M. Mission Over Mars review: Mission Mangal lookalike is a survivor, encourages us not to give up on Chandrayaan-2

She went on to share in detail the struggles Arthur has had to face: “Arthur spent the first two months of his life in an incubator In the neonatal ICU as he was a premature baby. However, he overcame all those hurdles and now is a natural mountaineer by birth and accomplishes upto 3 hours of high altitude hikes on foot with us, he is like an army colonel and I promise all preemie parents that there is hope and not to give up even though the journey is full of ups and downs.”

“Picture 2 is with daddy @haag.peter hiking at Mount #dachstein and picture 3 with his “Pra Jee’s” @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag Picture 4 is from the #neonatal intensive care unit. I share this picture because even though it’s difficult sometimes to embrace hope we should try to remember that the sun will set only to rise again tomorrow,” she explained the context to the pictures she shared.

Before Arthur and Shamsher, Celina also had two five-year twin sons Winston and Viraaj, with businessman husband Peter Haag. She also lost her father soon after the twins’ birth. Talking about the loss, Celina had earlier said, “It’s all just so difficult to deal with... I’ve been trying to keep it together since papa passed away. After all that we have been through, all I can say is we have immense gratitude that the universe didn’t leave our arms empty. It’s just too painful to talk about.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 09:54 IST