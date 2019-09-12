Dream Girl celeb review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja wins over Bollywood, is termed the ‘bravest actor’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:06 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana held the special screening of his latest release Dream Girl on Wednesday and is being showered with positive reviews. The actor was joined by wife Tahira Kashyap, actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Ravi Dubey, filmmakers Dinesh Vijan, Shashank Khaitan and several other industry friends at the screening.

Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap and son Virajveer at Dream Girl screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Surveen Chawla, Neetu Chandra and Sanya Malhotra at Dream Girl screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shashank Khaitan, who launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, hailed Ayushmann for taking up such a role. He wrote on Twitter, “dreamgirl is such a funny and sweet film. @ayushmannk has to be one of the bravest actors around.His choices are just superb and he gives his all to every character and performance.He is terrific in the film.The dialogues of the film are brilliant,and keep u laughing through out.”

#dreamgirl is such a funny and sweet film. @ayushmannk has to be one of the bravest actors around.His choices are just superb and he gives his all to every character and performance.He is terrific in the film.The dialogues of the film are brilliant,and keep u laughing through out pic.twitter.com/6G2tD0JGKf — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) September 12, 2019

Calling Ayushmann by his screen name, casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “DreamGirl Puja Khurana you managed to win my heart and how. This hilarious film will keep you in splits throughout.What an amazing watch. Kudos to the entire team.I’d like to say this again,Puja Khurana you have my heart @ayushmannk you have my number call me please pujha.”

#DreamGirl Puja Khurana you managed to win my heart and how 😍This hillarious film will keep you in splits throughout.What an amazing watch. Kudos to the entire team.I'd like to say this again,Puja Khurana you have my heart @ayushmannk you have my number call me please pujha — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) September 12, 2019

Shashank Khaitan, Mukesh Chhabra, Dinesh Vijan and actor Sharad Kelkar at Dream Girl screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha at Dream Girl screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana on winning National Award || AUR BATAO || DREAM GIRL

Actor Neetu Chandra shared a picture with director Raaj and wrote, “Hey Raaj @writerraj Producers are going to chase you from this friday. The writer/director of #Dreamgirl Loved the film. This will surely cross100cr. Mark my words. You all will be in love with this POOJA . @ayushmannk @NushratBharucha #Annukapoor @OyeManjot Good luck team.”

Hey Raaj @writerraj Producers are going to chase you from this friday. The writer/director of #Dreamgirl Loved the film🥰❤This will surely cross100cr. Mark my words😊🤗 You all will be in love with this POOJA @ayushmannk @NushratBharucha #Annukapoor @OyeManjot Good luck team👍😊 pic.twitter.com/0v1PxR75Ew — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) September 11, 2019

Television Ravi Dubey also watched the film and praised the entire star cast for their performances. “Dreamgirl is outstanding @ayushmannk attempts the unattempted blows your mind and earns your respect as an artist @nowitsabhi @NushratBharucha #annukapoor @ActorVijayRaaz @OyeManjot amaze you with their performances, kudos to the captain of the ship @writerraj ..proud brother,” he tweeted.

#Dreamgirl is outstanding @ayushmannk attempts the unattempted blows your mind and earns your respect as an artist @nowitsabhi @NushratBharucha #annukapoor @ActorVijayRaaz @OyeManjot amaze you with their performances, kudos to the captain of the ship @writerraj ..proud brother — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) September 12, 2019

Actor Pooja Shah, too, praised the film and wrote, “Woken up with a Pooja hangover ! Expressions & A voice that could steal any man/woman ‘s heart ! @ayushmannk you are endearingly funny with or without the phone. congratulations @ektaravikapoor @writerraj #dreamgirl #mustwatch.”

Woken up with a Pooja hangover ! Expressions & A voice that could steal any man/woman ‘s heart ! 😜🧡@ayushmannk you are endearingly funny with or without the phone 😂congratulations @ektaravikapoor 🎉🤗👍@writerraj #dreamgirl #mustwatch — Prachee Shah Paandya (@PracheePaandya) September 12, 2019

The Mohan sisters with Aparshakti Khurana at Dream Girl screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 12:03 IST