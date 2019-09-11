Dream Girl song Gat Gat: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha groove to the party song you were waiting for

bollywood

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:16 IST

After treating fans with love anthem Ik Mulaqaat, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha dropped a new song Gat Gat from their upcoming film Dream Girl, on Wednesday. The track is a total party number which will surely make it to several festive and wedding playlists.

While Ayushmann and Nushrat increase the temperature with their chemistry in the video, Meet Bros’ soundtrack sung by Jass Zaildar and Khushboo Grewal, will make you groove to its peppy music. The Article 15 actor flaunts his bhangra moves while Nushrat matches steps with him in the song. Both the actors don metallic outfits, matching the tempo of the number.

Ayushmann’s metallic blazer with a black tee and pants of the same colour create just the right look. Nushrat, on the other hand, is glittering in sequins and thigh-high boots.

The 34-year-old actor shared the song on her Twitter handle and wrote, “I have a gut feeling you guys will love the #GatGat song from #DreamGirl! Check it out!” Apart from this, the makers have also released some romantic and a few peppy songs like Dil Ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali and Radhe Radhe which are doing well on music charts.

Time and again, Ayushmann has been proving his mettle with the versatility in his roles and the upcoming comedy comes after Ayushmann’s Article 15 which was loosely based on the infamous Badaun rape case.

The trailer of Dream Girl which dropped a few days back also featured Anu Kapoor as Ayushmann’s father. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13.

The Andhadhun star will next be seen in Bala alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

