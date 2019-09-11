When Ayushmann Khurrana entered ladies toilet and Nushrat Bharucha went to an empty men’s toilet

bollywood

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that once he accidentally walked into a ladies washroom but managed to deal with the mistake without facing much embarrassment. Ayushmann, who recently began work on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is promoting Raaj Shandilya’s Dream Girl.

A Spotboye report quoted Ayushmann as saying, “In Chandigarh, there used to be a mall where on the ground floor on the right side there would be men’s toilet and on the left, ladies. On the first floor it was exactly the opposite. I really don’t know what were they thinking! As soon as I entered the washroom I saw everything was pink around me and I heard a girl’s voice talking on the phone. Then, I saw there were no urinals. Then, I realised I had entered the ladies toilet, I immediately barged out and went to the men’s washroom.”

Nushrat Barucha, who stars opposite Ayushmann in Dream Girl, added, “Yes, it has happened to me. Thankfully it was empty inside and I hurriedly came out. Aaj kal, most toilets have a lot of art done on their doors to symbolise whether it’s for men or women. It’s confusing at times to decipher.”

Talking about what made him sign Dream Girl, the story of a man who can speak in the voice of a woman and works at a call centre where he is supposed to speak in female voice, Ayushmann said in a press statement, “It was unique in a way because it’s going back to the roots. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy. And for some reason, his father is not that proud of the fact that he’s playing a girl in Ram Leela. But, he is gifted — he can talk in two voices, both male and female — he utilises this talent of his and joins a call centre. Some men fall in love with him, and it is about how he deals with the situation. Not only is it unique, but also quirky at the same time.”

Directed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl is set to hit theatres on September 13. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh.

