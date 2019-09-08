Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl will earn more than 180 crore, says Annu Kapoor

bollywood

Actor Annu Kapoor, who reunites with Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl, has predicted the romantic comedy will earn more than Rs 180 crore at the box-office. He was interacting with the media on Saturday at a promotional event for the film that also stars Nushrat Bharucha.

Shaandilyaa makes his directorial debut with the film, which casts Ayushmann as a tele-caller who impersonates his female alter ego Pooja while calling up customers. Unaware of the originality of the situation, his customers can be seen falling for his alter ego who they hail as their Dream Girl.

Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor with actors Ayushmann and Nushrat at the trailer launch of Dream Girl in Mumbai on Aug 12. ( IANS )

Predicting the business of Dream Girl at the box-office, Kapoor said: “I feel this film is definitely going to work. It will do business of more than 180 crore. More specifically, it’s going to do business between 178 crore to 187 crore. I feel good films have always worked and appreciated by the audience and this film will not be an exception to it.”

Ayushmann, Nushrat, film’s director Raaj Shaandilyaa, apart from other actors from the film were also present.

Sharing his experience of working with Ayushmann, Kapoor said, “In 2012, when we did an iconic film called ‘Vicky Donor’, the industry got an actor like Ayushmann. Few years back, I was working with a superstar in a film and he told me that Ayushmann is giving tough competition to all the actors. I asked him if he was talking about his acting and he told me, ‘I am talking about remuneration!’ I feel that’s a huge compliment that he is giving competition to the superstars of this industry.”

Dream Girl is slated to release on September 13.

