Priyanka Chopra sips coffee with Nick Jonas’ face on it. Watch the video here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:34 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Toronto for the world premiere of her film, The Sky Is Pink, at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Sunday, she shared a funny video clip showing her sipping coffee with husband Nick Jonas’ face on its surface.

Priyanka Chopra with Shonali Bose in Toronto.

Wearing a brown dress, Priyanka is clearly having a nice time. Sharing pictures and video clips as Instagram stories, one can see her posing solo and with her director Shonali Bose in many of the pictures. In one of the videos, she takes a cup of coffee and Nick’s face can be clearly seen on the surface. She takes a sip and later shares a picture with an altered image of Nick on the coffee’s surface.

Also read: Arjun Rampal trolled for riding in luxury car through waterlogged Mumbai, actor says he was in Alto

While interacting with media, Shonali narrated an incident of how Nick cried while watching the shooting of the film. On the last day of shooting before their wedding, Bose shared, that they had invited Nick to the set for celebration.

“But he came a little early and we were out in the dark and she was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying to see her be emotional. It was just the sweetest thing,” Bose said. To this, Priyanka added: “She goes, you made your husband cry, this is a great scene. It was really cute.”

Priyanka is also co-producing The Sky Is Pink, which is a love story of a couple — Aditi and Niren Chaudhary — who lose their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The actor, who lost her father to cancer, said the film looks at how people can choose “to celebrate their lives instead of mourning their deaths”. “I didn’t accept my father’s death. I went to work four days later, I didn’t think about it or talk about it,” she said, adding: “When Shonali came to me with this movie, as an actor this is personal. I just knew what she would feel. Even though I’m not a mother and haven’t had a child, I just sort of knew.”

The film is slated to release worldwide on October 11.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 17:34 IST