Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain confirmed as India's flag and baton bearer for Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain have been selected to lead the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed on Saturday that the two accomplished athletes will serve as India's flag and baton bearers when the Games officially begin on July 23 at the OVO Hydro arena. Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to lead the Indian contingent at CWG 2026 (PTI)

Confirming the decision, IOA President PT Usha said the appointment of the two Olympians reflects their contribution to Indian sport and wished the entire contingent success at the Games.

“It is a matter of pride that Mirabai and Lovlina will be doing the honours at the OVO Hydro. I wish both the girls and the entire contingent good luck," she said in an official release issued by the IOA.

The honour marks another milestone in the careers of Mirabai and Lovlina, who have established themselves among India's most successful athletes on the international stage. The duo have now been entrusted with leading the country's 126-member contingent at one of the biggest multi-sport events on the Commonwealth calendar.

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Mirabai Chanu enters the Games as one of India's leading medal prospects in weightlifting. The Tokyo Olympic silver medallist has consistently delivered strong performances over the years and remains one of the country's most recognisable sporting figures. Although she narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she has since returned to competition with renewed focus and will be aiming to defend her reputation on the Commonwealth stage.

The Manipur-born weightlifter has enjoyed considerable success in international competitions, including multiple medals at the World Championships. She also won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, underlining her ability to perform under pressure at major events.

What about Lovlina? Joining her in leading the Indian contingent is boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who claimed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and has since continued to build an impressive international resume. The Assam-based boxer has emerged as one of India's most consistent performers in the ring and will be aiming for her first Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow.

Among her major accomplishments are a gold medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships and a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. Both athletes are currently preparing for the Games in the United Kingdom as India finalises its campaign.

Their appointment as flag and baton bearers is expected to provide added motivation not only for themselves but also for the rest of the Indian contingent as the nation looks to deliver another strong performance at the Commonwealth Games.