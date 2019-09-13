Priyanka Chopra gets mid-concert ‘I love you’ from Nick Jonas as fans go wild: ‘I’m gonna puke! Did you see that’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:24 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra is one lucky wife who gets all the attention from her singer husband Nick Jonas. At a recent Jonas Brothers concert last week, the singer made a cute gesture of love towards his wife and his fans were quick to catch it on camera.

A video shows Nick strumming his guitar on stage and taking a break to mouth ‘I love you’ to Priyanka. He is seen in a bright green shirt and pair of pants while Priyanka is seen in a peach and blue pair of co-ords, enjoying the concert with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.

One of Nick’s fans caught the moment on camera from the pit and screamed to her friend, “I’m gonna puke. Did you see that? Did you catch that?” Nick then went towards Madhu and Priyanka to shake their hands and the fans caught the expression on Priyanka’s face as she gleefully smiled at his gesture.

Nick and his brothers--Joe and Kevin--are currently touring across the US. The brothers regrouped as a band once again 13 years after their split. They are now on the Happiness Begins Tours. Their wives and family often join them for concerts. Joe’s wife and actor Sophie Turner also joined the guys on the first few days of the tour.

As Nick continues to perform, Priyanka will now head out to the Toronto International Film Festival where her upcoming Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink will be screened on Friday, September 13. She will be joined by other actors of her film--Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim-- and the film’s director, Shonali Bose.

Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the story.The Sky is Pink is Priyanka’s first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she shifted base to Hollywood in 2016. It is scheduled for an October 11 release.

Meanwhile, the second trailer for Nick Jonas’ upcoming film Midway was also released on Thursday. He plays a pilot in the Battle of Midway during World War 2. The film also stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and Mandy Moore. It releases on November 8.

