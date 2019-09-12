Priyanka Chopra makes impromptu dinner plans with Kriti Sanon after NYFW, she calls her girl crush. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:04 IST

After spreading Bollywood glamour all over the New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, actors Priyanka Chopra and Kriti Sanon decided to wrap up their night with a fancy dinner. Kriti shared a picture of the star from their dinner with friends on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Impromptu plans are the best!! It was so lovely meeting u last night @priyankachopra !! #GirlCrush @natasha.poonawalla good to seeya in a different city this time @rohiniyer this trip has been fab..! To many more..!,” Kriti captioned her post. The picture shows her surrounded with friends at a dinner table. She is seen in an off-shoulder red dress while Priyanka is still wearing her black long sleeves dress from her appearance at the Oscar de la Renta fashion show. The stars were joined by Mumbai socialite Natasha Poonawalla, Czech model Karolina Kurkova, fashion stylist Edwardo and publicist Rohini Iyer.

While Priyanka took the front row seats at de la Renta show, Kriti attended the show for Coach. She wore a shimmery colourful dress with a thigh-high slit and dark high heels. She carried a bag by Coach and shared her getting-ready process with her fans before the show on her Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show. ( REUTERS )

At the end of the show, the actor who was spotted sitting in the front row later said, “It was such a surreal experience to watch the Coach Spring Summer 2020 show front row at New York Fashion Week. I’ve always been a fan of their collections especially their leather accessories.”

Kriti is in New York with her sister Sunaina. The two caught a cab and headed out for lunch with a friend on Wednesday and shared pictures from their day out on social media.

Meanwhile, Priyanka spent her day in on Wednesday and will soon leave for Toronto International Film Festival where her next film, The Sky Is Pink will be screened. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It will release in theatres on October 11 and marks Priyanka’s return to Hindi films after a break of three years.

