Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari claims judges are unfair, Raveena Tandon confronts him

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 13:51 IST

Nach Baliye 9 is increasingly becoming controversial by the day. Just a day after reports of Raveena and Urvashi Dholakia getting into an argument surfaced, another fight involving the judges has come to light.

As per sources from the show, TV actor and contestant Shantanu Maheshwari recently complained to the creative team that the judges are biased towards a few contestants. Little did he know that he would be confronted by judges Raveena and Ahmed Khan.

The source told Hindustan Times, “Shantanu went and complained to the creative team saying that he’s not happy with Raveena and Ahmed’s judgments. When the judges got to know about the same, they confronted him. ‘Do you think are we not doing our jobs properly?’, they asked.

“The judges further told him that instead of going and talking to the creative team, he should have approached them about the same. Shantanu was quiet after that, but he cried backstage,” the source added.

Talking about coming to Nach Baliye with his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke, Shantanu had earlier told Hindustan Times, “The show is not just about dancing, it’s about Nach Baliye so you are not supposed to take a lot of pressure because the more pressure you take, you are not able to celebrate dance. When you enjoy dance, you celebrate it and the people who are watching feel the energy and enjoy the performance. So I am trying to make her understand this so as not to let pressure get to her. She loves dancing and I am trying to make sure that she is enjoying what she is doing.”

Earlier, Raveena caught host Maniesh Paul making faces as she spoke and was infuriated, assuming that he was reacting to her. Maniesh was actually reacting to the directions he received from the makers via his ear piece. A source had told Hindustan Times, “He made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveena and she said ‘Can’t do this anymore’ before storming to her vanity van.” The show shooting was stalled for an hour before the production team convinced both the actors to get back.

Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye is Raveena’s third TV show as a judge. She has earlier judged Sabse Bada Kalakar and The Drama Company.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 13:47 IST