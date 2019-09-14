Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon has a face-off with Maniesh Paul on sets, shoot stalled for 1 hour

tv

Actor Raveena Tandon, who is currently a judge on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, had a fight on the sets of the show with host Maniesh Paul. A source close to the show said Manish had his earpiece on for makers to direct him during the shoot. “He made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveen and she said ‘Can’t do this anymore’ before storming to her vanity van.”

Maniesh also reportedly went into his vanity van and the shoot was stalled for almost an hour before the production team could convince both the actors.

Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye is Raveena’s third TV show as a judge. She has earlier judged Sabse Bada Kalakar and The Drama Company.

Star Plus, the channel that airs Nach Baliye, released a teaser for this weekend’s episode recently and Raveena could be seen arguing with contestant Urvashi Dholakia. Raveena decided to confront Urvashi over her allegations that the judges were partial to certain contestants. Uvrashi made the allegations after she was eliminated from the show; she was recently brought back as a wild card contestant.

“Opportunity di gayi hai yahaan aap logon ko. Baahar jaake ulta seedha bolne ka koi haq nahi hai (You have been given an opportunity. You have no right to make uncivil statements outside the sets),” Raveena says in the video. Urvashi replies, “Iss manch pe bolne ka mauka kabhi mila hai kya (Have we ever had the opportunity to speak on this stage)?” Ahmed Khan, who is also a judge, says, “She (Raveena) is speaking. Let her finish.”

After Urvashi and her partner Anuj Sachdeva were eliminated from the show earlier last month, Urvashi had told Bombay Times, “How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where’s the score board to show where each of us stands when it comes to audience’s votes plus judges’ scores? If the show was all about young couples, then why bring us in? If you have brought us on the show, then why the partiality?”

