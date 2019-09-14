Tenet: Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson reach Mumbai for 10-day shoot schedule

hollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:35 IST

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor Robert Pattinson have arrived in Mumbai for a shoot schedule of their next film, Tenet. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine and Dimple Kapadia.

Mumbai Mirror claimed to have spotted Nolan at the Mumbai airport Friday morning and reported that the filmmaker will begin preparing for the shoot of his film. “The main sequences are expected to be filmed shortly. He (Nolan) will leave the city close to the month-end,” it quoted a source as saying.

A few pictures of the director and the actor at the airport also surfaced online. Check them out here:

The team is likely to begin shoot by mid September and film action scenes, including a chase sequence, the report further claimed.

Earlier in July, Dimple’s pictures from the sets of the film in Estonia surfaced online and had fans guessing traits of her character. Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson, Christopher Nolan were also spotted in another set of pictures from Estonia.

FIRST LOOK at Dimple Kapadia on the set of #Tenet, with lead John David Washington, Christopher Nolan and Hoyte van Hoytema.



They’re using Panavision 65mm cameras here. Based on the set videos from Tallinn, I suspect the action scenes are shot in IMAX and the rest is 65mm film. pic.twitter.com/U8jZISJGv0 — Adam Khan (@AdamKhan100) July 27, 2019

In early August, a teaser trailer for the action film was reportedly shown before US screenings of the latest Fast & Furious film, Hobbs & Shaw. The one-minute teaser features actor John David Washington, who is introduced as ‘a new protagonist’, and is the only billed actor.

Also read: Zaira Wasim gives a miss to The Sky Is Pink premiere at TIFF as Priyanka, Farhan attend

According to media reports, the teaser opens with a shot of a bullet hole in glass and Washington’s character surveys the hole as the camera tracks his movement sideways revealing more damage. The audience is then treated to quick cuts between action shots, including what appears to be a masked swat team, before finally showing Washington’s character, wearing an oxygen mask. A pulsating, bass-heavy track plays in the background, as the words, “Time has come for a new protagonist,” and “Time has come for a new kind of mission,” are shown on screen.

Touted to an international espionage action thriller with a sci-fi twist, Tenet also stars Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine. It is slated for a July, 2020 release.

Being reportedly made at an estimated budget of $225 million, Tenet is Nolan’s most expensive film after the $250 million The Dark Knight Rises.

.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 13:34 IST